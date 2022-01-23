Advertisement

Riviera Beach Police searching for gunman who fired at 2 people

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Police are looking for a shooter who fired on two people Saturday in Riviera Beach.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, officers responded to 2601 Avenue H East in reference to the Shot Spotter system detecting 13 rounds had been fired.

Officers located 9mm casings in the roadway, but did not make contact with a victim.

While at the scene, an orange 2021 Kia Forte drove by.

Officers made contact with the driver, Daniel Radford, and his passenger, Christeena Bailey.

Radford informed officers that he had his firearm on his lap.

Officers safely removed the black Glock 41 and detained Radford pending investigation.

Police say Radford and Bailey were parked when an unknown person began shooting at them.

Radford returned fire in self-defense. No one was struck in the shooting.

At this time, Radford and Bailey do not know who the shooter is and why they were targeted.

