59 Florida sheriffs endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election

Dozens of Florida sheriffs on Monday threw their support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis in his re-election bid, calling him a "law and order governor" who looks out for law enforcement.

A bipartisan group of 59 sheriffs formally endorsed DeSantis during a news conference in Jacksonville.

Among them were Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers, and Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw of Palm Beach County and Sheriff Ken Mascara of St. Lucie County were not among the group.

"We want this to be a profession that people can be proud of," DeSantis said.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

The group praised DeSantis for offering $1,000 bonuses to every sworn law enforcement officer in Florida last year, as well as getting tougher penalties for people who carry out violence against the police.

DeSantis said his goal for 2022 is to get $5,000 signing bonuses for all new law enforcement officers in the Sunshine State, along with out-of-state officers who are relocating to Florida.

"In Florida, we recognize people who are risking their lives to be able to protect the public, and we got your back," DeSantis said.

