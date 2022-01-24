Advertisement

Frost Advisory in effect for inland areas early Monday morning

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the inland areas of Palm Beach County, Martin County, Indian River County and St. Lucie County between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Okeechobee County through early Monday morning.

Temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the upper 30s/lower 40s.

There will be a high risk of rip currents and rough surf.

Swimmers are encouraged to stay out of the water.

Temperatures will rebound by Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid-70s.

