How cold did it get Monday morning?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
South Florida saw the coldest temperatures of the season Monday morning after a strong cold front pushed its way into the state.

The unofficial lows ranged from 32 degrees in Okeechobee to 44 degrees in Boca Raton.

Other notable low temperatures included:

  • Sebastian 33
  • Belle Glade 34
  • Vero Beach 34
  • Fort Pierce 35
  • Stuart 39
  • Port St. Lucie 37
  • Wellington 39
  • West Palm Beach 41
  • Jupiter 40
  • Boynton Beach 43

Cloudy skies that existed much of the weekend cleared out overnight, allowing for temperatures to plummet.

"While most temps were above freezing, isolated pockets of near-freezing temperatures occurred where skies were clear and winds were lighter," said First Alert Weather Meteorologist John Gerard.

Temperatures on Monday are not expected to get out of the low-mid 60s. Another chilly morning is expected Tuesday morning with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s

If you are not enjoying the cooler weather, warmer temps are in the forecast this week.

Temperatures are expected to be near average by the middle of the week with highs in the mid-70s.

However, more cold weather is on the way with another shot of chilly weather expected to arrive in South Florida by next weekend.

