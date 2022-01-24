How cold did it get Monday morning?

South Florida saw the coldest temperatures of the season Monday morning after a strong cold front pushed its way into the state.

The unofficial lows ranged from 32 degrees in Okeechobee to 44 degrees in Boca Raton.

Other notable low temperatures included:

Sebastian 33

Belle Glade 34

Vero Beach 34

Fort Pierce 35

Stuart 39

Port St. Lucie 37

Wellington 39

West Palm Beach 41

Jupiter 40

Boynton Beach 43

Cloudy skies that existed much of the weekend cleared out overnight, allowing for temperatures to plummet.

"While most temps were above freezing, isolated pockets of near-freezing temperatures occurred where skies were clear and winds were lighter," said First Alert Weather Meteorologist John Gerard.

Here's a look at unofficial lows from this morning. While most temps were above freezing, isolated pockets of near freezing temps occurred where skies were clear and winds were lighter. Warmer air will move in before our next shot of colder air arrives this weekend. pic.twitter.com/3ILbjaf5B9 — John Gerard (@JGerardWeather) January 24, 2022

Temperatures on Monday are not expected to get out of the low-mid 60s. Another chilly morning is expected Tuesday morning with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s

If you are not enjoying the cooler weather, warmer temps are in the forecast this week.

Temperatures are expected to be near average by the middle of the week with highs in the mid-70s.

However, more cold weather is on the way with another shot of chilly weather expected to arrive in South Florida by next weekend.

1/24 - Good *Chilly* Morning South Florida! 🥶 Here are the observed minimum temperatures recorded across S Florida earlier this morning. Low 30s near Lake O, mid 30s to low 40s in Collier & Palm Beach, with low to mid 40s across Broward & Miami-Dade. Any reports of Frost? pic.twitter.com/TUmw3Vw4lW — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 24, 2022

