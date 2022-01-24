Advertisement

How to get your tax refund as soon as possible

By Kamrel Eppinger
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tax season is here. Starting Monday, the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting returns, but officials warn there could be some delays due to the pandemic.

Here's a few tips to help get your refund as soon as possible:

  • File early and electronically with direct deposit
  • Check for mistakes and make sure everything is filled out accurately especially if you've received a child tax credit or stimulus check. The IRS says all parents should lookout out for Letter 6419 which pertains to the Child Tax Credit. It will help accurately report the amount of money received upfront in 2021.
  • It's also a good idea to use IRS's online resources instead of calling if you have any questions. The agency says chances are you won't get through and if you do, you'll experience a long wait time.

The deadline to file in Florida has been pushed back to April 18. Typically, it’s on April 15 however, this year that day is being recognized as Emancipation Day, which is a federal holiday.

IRS anticaptes most filers will receive their refund within 21 days.

For more tips on filing for your refund, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Frost Advisory in effect for inland areas early Monday morning
Woman, child found dead at Port St. Lucie hotel
Water circus in Port St. Lucie this weekend
Riviera Beach Police searching for gunman who fired at 2 people

Latest News

Fashion REFashioned, bid on upcycled clothing in Delray Beach
USPS prepares to deliver hundreds of millions of at-home COVID-19 tests
Person pulled from canal near Palm Beach International Airport
Mobile shelter provides warm place for homeless to sleep