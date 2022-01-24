Omicron wave has peaked, South Florida infectious disease specialist says

A sure sign the COVID-19 pandemic is not over: another big event on the Treasure Coast has been canceled and rescheduled for next year.

As COVID-19 testing continues, doctors tell us they're exhausted as they work through this omicron wave. But they believe we have hit the peak and things could be changing soon.

Omicron has fueled new cases over the past few weeks, but the numbers are starting to drop.

Despite that, the city of Fort Pierce announced Monday it has canceled the 6th annual Highwaymen Art and Music Festival because of COVID-19. It's now been rescheduled to February 2023.

Dr. Leslie Diaz, an infectious disease specialist in North Palm Beach, said hospitalizations remain steady and the sickest patients are unvaccinated.

The good news, she said omicron will not linger like delta did and the numbers will soon reflect that.

"I think we're going to start seeing a drop in the number of hospitalizations for sure. We are not feeling it yet. Like I said, still a very steady stream, but I think we're going to start seeing it maybe mid-week, then really see it some more by the end of the week."

Diaz is still urging everyone not to let your guard down yet, but she's hoping hospitalizations start to drop significantly by the end of February.

