Palm Beach County Schools superintendent inviting LGBTQ youth for conversation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County Superintendent Michael Burke is calling LGBTQ students for a conversation.

Students can join the conversation Wednesday, Jan. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Compass Community Center located at 201 N. Dixie Hwy. in Lake Worth.

During the hour-long chat with the superintendent, students can share their public school experiences and ways to make schools more inclusive and affirming for LGBTQ youth.

