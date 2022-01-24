Person pulled from canal near Palm Beach International Airport

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews launched a water rescue near Palm Beach International Airport early Monday morning.

Emergency vehicles blocked the ramp from Southern Blvd. to South Congress Ave. as crews searched the C-51 Canal around 6 a.m.

No car could be seen by WPTV's Chopper 5, but a person was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital. The person's condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

