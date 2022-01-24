Advertisement

Seniors help seniors through Palm Beach County program

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
It's seniors helping seniors when no one else is there to help.

Marvin Anter is a retired school teacher who needs help getting around.

"He takes me to different places, like to different doctors and sometimes we just drive around," Anter said.

83-year-old John Delahunt retired last year. No longer did he have to wake up at 5 a.m. to go to work.

"What day is this? I lost all sense of the day. It is a Tuesday or a Wednesday? I had nothing to do," Delahunt said.

He wanted to stay busy, so he started volunteering for the Alpert Jewish Family Services AmeriCorp program. That's when John and Marvin met.

John is able to help Marvin out two to three times a week. Whether it's taking him to a doctor's appointment or just having a meal together.

"Give them companionship, socialization, transportation to doctor's appointments, to grocery shopping," said Cara Gottlieb, the director of the Alpert Jewish Family Services AmeriCorp program.

John is among 30 volunteers helping more than 100 seniors.

"They do get paid, it is a paid volunteer position. They get reimbursed for their miles," Gottlieb said.

For John, it's about building a friendship and helping others.

"This isn't a job and it never will be a job. This is between this man and me," Delahunt said.

For more information about volunteering, call 561-713-1835 or click here.

