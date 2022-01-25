Advertisement

Bandits, other USFL teams to play 2022 season in Alabama

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, UAB fans watch their team take on Marshall...
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, UAB fans watch their team take on Marshall during an NCAA college football game at Legion Field, in Birmingham, Ala. The University of Alabama at Birmingham has played its last game at Birmingham’s legendary Legion Field, leaving the stadium known as the “Football Capital of the South” with few tenants. UAB is heading to a new Protective Stadium that is scheduled to open in October 2021 in downtown Birmingham near its campus after 30 years at city-owned Legion Field. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The reincarnation of the Tampa Bay Bandits will play their inaugural season in Alabama, the USFL announced Tuesday.

A news release from the USFL said all eight teams in the reborn spring football league will play their inaugural season in Birmingham, Alabama. The games will be split between newly opened Protective Stadium, home of college football's UAB Blazers, and historic Legion Field.

Tampa Bay, which recently introduced former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley in the same position with the Bandits, will join the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers in the South Division. The Michigan Panthers, Pittsburgh Maulers, New Jersey Generals and Philadelphia Stars will play in the North Division.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley looks at the scoreboard during the first half of a...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley looks at the scoreboard during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The first game between the Generals and Stallions will debut April 16 at 7:30 p.m. on WPTV. It will be simulcast on WFLX.

NBC will produce the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, while Fox will produce the game coverage, which will be broadcast on both networks.

"Having two broadcast networks combine and start something like the USFL is not only unique but represents our commitment to making spring football succeed," Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports, said in a statement.

The game will become the first scheduled sporting event to be broadcast live at the same time on network television since the inaugural Super Bowl in 1967, when CBS and NBC shared the duties.

"The first game played in any new league is itself historical and having the USFL's inaugural game simulcast by NBC and Fox makes it even more so," Eric Shanks, Fox Sports chief executive officer and executive producer, said in a statement.

NBC and Fox will also split coverage of the USFL throughout the season.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Rule changes for the last two days of the South Florida Fair
59 Florida sheriffs endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election
Person pulled from canal near Palm Beach International Airport
Woman shot and killed 4-year-old, herself in Port St. Lucie hotel room, police say
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Palm Beach County leaders hope to create more affordable housing
How you can still get monoclonal antibody treatments in Florida
39 people missing after boat overturns off Fort Pierce
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. ...
New Amazon facility to be constructed in Port St. Lucie