Brightline breaks ground on new Boca Raton location

On Tuesday, Brightline will break ground on a new station in Boca Raton.

The stop is set to be built across from Mizner Park, adjacent to the Boca Raton Public Library.

President of Brightline Patrick Goddard says they anticipate a significant number of riders will use the new station, and says it will bring a huge economic boost to the area.

"We're hoping to open up Boca to a lot of people who wouldn't ordinarily of thought about it," Goddard said. "So if you're in Central Florida, making it so easy for people to get on a train and stop in Boca, or get on in Miami and visit Boca."

The station comes at a cost, with a nearly $40-million-dollar price tag. The City of Baco Raton is contributing $9.9 million. But Goddard says the opportunities this could open up are priceless.

"We think it's a game changer."

The new station will span across 38,000 square feet with a lounge, market, and transportation to and from the station. It will be the fifth stop in the state following the opening of the Aventura stop later this year.

The Mayor of Boca Raton Scott Singer says this is exactly what the city needs to keep them on the map.

"We're expecting a huge impact to the businesses, the restaurants, the shops, also the property values near our downtown because we're adding a major amenity that connects us to a major transportation network," Singer said.

The Boca Raton station is expected to create nearly 500 jobs locally, and Brightline estimates is will connect 89,000 workers to their office jobs.

Construction on the new station is expected to take less than a year to complete and open in Fall 2022.

Brightline plans to open a station in Orlando following the opening of the Boca Raton location.

