Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her

Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session,...
Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, often tells the story about how she was sexually abused as a child for years by her nanny.

She channeled the pain into a lifetime of helping other abuse survivors. Now she's been victimized again, and she's taking action as only a legislator can.

Book told The Associated Press that a teenager tried to extort her months ago by threatening to reveal nude photos that were stolen from her.

She learned that the images had been bought and traded online for a decade. So now she's sponsoring a bill to toughen Florida laws in hopes of preventing other victims.

It will get its first hearing Tuesday.

