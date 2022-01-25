Koepka, Fowler early commitments to Honda Classic

A pair of Palm Beach County golfers have committed to play in next month's Honda Classic.

The Honda Classic announced Tuesday that Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler will play in the PGA Tour event, scheduled for Feb. 21-27 at PGA National Resort & Spa.

Koepka, a four-time major winner who finished second at the Honda Classic in 2019, missed last year's tournament with a knee injury. The 31-year-old West Palm Beach native attended Cardinal Newman High School and played collegiately at Florida State University.

Fowler lives in Jupiter and won the 2017 Honda Classic. He'll look to rebound from a three-year slump. His last PGA Tour victory was the 2019 Phoenix Open.

Rickie Fowler holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Honda Classic can be seen on WPTV.

