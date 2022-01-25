Medical residency at Belle Glade clinic helping the community

Doctors doing their residency are coming from different parts of the country to complete unique training in Belle Glade.

Dr. Nzingha Saunders is in her second year of residency at the C.L. Brumback Clinic in Belle Glade.

"The area that I grew up in North Carolina is very rural and I wanted to take care of patients in a rural population and that really appealed to me," said Saunders. "I wanted to be able to provide access to care for patients who otherwise might not be able to receive care, and that's really special at the Belle Glade C.L. Brumback Clinic."

Saunders says she's learning a wide range of health issues patients are dealing with. Some patients end up in their clinic when their health is in crisis.

"Because of the lack of access to care these people have extreme disease progression like COPD, asthma or heath failure, diabetes," she said.

Since doctors are exposed to different health issues in the Glades.

"It definitely makes you a better doctor," she added.

Saunders is among 15 doctors doing their residency at the clinic. Dr. Seneca Harberger is the Family Medicine Program Director.

"What we found is the way to keep people in primary care especially in places where the shortage is severe like in rural settings like the Glades, to help people understand what those places are like, and the way you do that is you have them train here," said Harberger.

Equipping doctors for the future and hoping these doctors will stay once their residency is complete.

"Academic medical settings are often where the most elite care the most forward thinking is," Harberger said.

C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics provides medical and dental for the entire family.

Fore more information call 561-642-1000 or visit their website here.

