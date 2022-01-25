Advertisement

New Amazon facility to be constructed in Port St. Lucie

The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP)
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Economic officials in St. Lucie County announced Tuesday a new Amazon facility will be constructed in Port St. Lucie, becoming the third such facility in the county.

The 44-foot tall, 220,000-square-foot building will be constructed at Legacy Park at Tradition and is scheduled to be completed by September of this year.

Amazon said they plan to hire 200 full-time workers at the station, which will prepare customer orders for deliveries within 45 miles of the facility.

Artist rendering of Legacy Park business park in Port St. Lucie, Florida
Artist rendering of Legacy Park business park in Port St. Lucie, Florida

News of the construction of the third facility in St. Lucie County comes after Amazon opened its first facility there in 2019.

"Amazon is excited to expand operations in St. Lucie County, investing in a new delivery station in Port St. Lucie," Sam Blatt, economic development manager for Amazon said in a statement. "We are committed to providing efficient delivery for customers and creating hundreds of jobs for the talented workforce in the area."

The e-commerce giant will join FedEx Ground, Cheney Brothers and others at Legacy Park, located off Becker Road near Interstate 95.

"I am delighted that Amazon is adding to its already substantial investment in the city of Port St. Lucie with this last-mile delivery station. Just a few months ago we celebrated the news that Amazon had chosen our city for a regional fulfillment center with jobs for 500 residents, now we can add another 200 full-time jobs to that number," said Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said in a statement.

FedEx Ground is set to open its new 245,000-square-foot sortation center this month at Legacy Park, according to the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County.

