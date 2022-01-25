LIVE: Palm Beach County health director gives COVID-19 update
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday is providing an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, is addressing county commissioners and delivering new information about coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations.
