Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. Lucie County

A main water line break has caused officials to issue a boil water advisory.

St. Lucie County Utility customers in Indian River Estates, North Hutchinson Island, along the Okeechobee/Midway Road corridor and from the Treasure Coast International Airport and Business Park north along U.S. 1 to the county line to 25th Street are under a boil water notice until further notice.

The water outage is impacting roughly 5,000 St. Lucie County Utilities customers.

St. Lucie County schools says there are 16 impacted sites, but water supply has been restored. Due to the boil water advisory, the impacted schools will be delivered bottled water and make necessary changes to food preparation. This means school lunch menus may be modified.

Once water is restored, impacted residents will be under a 72-hour precautionary, boil water advisory for any water used for drinking or cooking.

Officials say a rolling boil of one minute is sufficient and bottled water may be used as an alternative.

If you have any questions, you're asked to call St. Lucie County Utilities at 772-462-1150.

