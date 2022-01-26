Breast cancer survivors, their co-workers get ready for Saturday’s walk

Kellyn Muller is a breast cancer survivor -- not once, but twice.

"I was diagnosed in June 2019. I was 43. Then in May of 2020 I felt another lump in the original area of my first diagnosis, my first cancer," she said.

One of her co-workers at International Materials in Delray Beach also battled breast cancer.

"Last year my MRI showed that I had a tumor there. And I needed to have a lumpectomy so I went through the process," Carmen Tully said. "It was difficult because of COVID. I had to go by myself, no chaperone, nobody."

Both women had family support, but also support from their employer. Employees formed a team for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

They raised funds for breast cancer research.

Kellyn made a $20,000 check presentation to the Susan G. Komen organization. It's funds raised by her co-workers.

More than 50 employees work in this office. Five of them are breast cancer survivors.

"To me, I think that I have been very, very lucky to work for this company. It's we are with you, whatever you need, just count on us, and that made me feel that I was able to keep working," said Carmen.

"It is truly remarkable and very touching," said Kellyn. "So now it's about education and self-awareness."

The More Than Pink Walk is this Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach. Opening ceremonies begin at 9a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022