Breast cancer survivors and their co-workers get ready for Saturday’s walk

Kellyn Muller is a breast cancer survivor - not once, but twice.

"I was diagnosed in June 2019. I was 43. Then in May of 2020 I felt another lump in the original area of my first diagnosis, my first cancer," she said.

One of her co-workers at International Materials in Delray Beach also battled breast cancer.

"Last year my MRI showed that I had a tumor there. And I needed to have a lumpectomy so I went through the process," Carmen Tully said. "It was difficult because of COVID. I had to go by myself, no chaperone, nobody."

Both women had family support, but also support from their employer. Employees formed a team for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

They raised funds for breast cancer research.

Kellyn made a $20,000 check presentation to the Susan G. Komen organization. It's funds raised by her co-workers.

More than 50 employees work in this office. Five of them are breast cancer survivors. "To me, I think that I have been very, very lucky to work for this company. It's we are with you, whatever you need just count on us and that made me feel that I was able to keep working," said Carmen.

Kellyn said, "It is truly remarkable and very touching. So now it's about education and self awareness."

The More Than Pink Walk is this Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach. Opening ceremonies begin at 9a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

