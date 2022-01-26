Coast Guard to provide update on search for 39 missing boaters

The U.S. Coast Guard is expected to provide an update on the search for 39 people missing off the Florida coast.

A news conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Coast Guard station in Miami Beach.

WATCH LIVE:

Coast Guard officials said a good Samaritan rescued a man who was clinging to an overturned 25-foot boat Tuesday morning, 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The man who was rescued said he left with 39 others on the boat Saturday night from Bimini, Bahamas.

He told the Coast Guard that the rough conditions caused the boat to overturn. He said no one on board was wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard said the search from the air and in the water has covered an area the size of Rhode Island.

It is suspected the boat was part of a human smuggling operation.

Scripps Only Content 2022