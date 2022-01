Jog Rd. southbound is closed at Okeechobee Blvd. Wednesday morning after a crash.

Pedestrian Ax: Southbound Jog at Okeechobee is Closed in Royal Palm Beach. @Chopper5 is overhead. — WPTV Traffic (@wptvtraffic) January 26, 2022

Officials say the crash involved a pedestrian and a body is on the roadway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022