Deputies looking for missing 10-year-old boy near West Palm Beach

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Palm Beach County deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who they said is a runaway.

Casey Christopher Daniel was last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the Mallard’s Landing Apartment Complex, located at 1551 Quail Drive near West Palm Beach.

Deputies said Daniel was traveling southeast on foot. He's described as 4'6" tall, 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt and black plaid boxers.

If you have any information about Daniel's whereabouts, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000.

