Deputies looking for missing 10-year-old boy in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy they say is a runaway.

Casey Christopher Daniel was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 9 p.m. within the Mallard’s Landing Apartment Complex, located at 1551 Quail Drive.

Deputies said Casey was traveling southeast on foot.

He is described as 4 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Casey was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt and black plaid boxers.

Anyone who locates Casey or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

