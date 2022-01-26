Advertisement

Florida health officials face hurdles with limited supply of monoclonal antibody from government

HANDOUT: A monoclonal antibody treatment called Sotrovimab is proving to be effective against...
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
The Florida Department of Health says the state continues to request supply of approved monoclonal antibody sotrovimab from the federal government, though supply is limited.

"Sotrovimab continues to be controlled by the federal government, and the state continues to request supply," said Weesam Khoury, a spokesperson for FDOH.

However, it has been a challenge obtaining the medication on a state level due to a shift to nationwide allocation.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the...
"Prior to the monoclonal antibody ordering shift in September, monoclonal antibody treatments were ordered directly through wholesalers – minimizing a barricade between supply and demand," said Khoury. "When the federal government shifted to nationwide allocations, the state was also tasked with ensuring allocations were distributed to providers and state sites."

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

FDOH said the state quickly adapted, and developed an operational plan to distribute limited allocations to state sites and providers statewide, but the supply was not enough to keep up with the demand.

"During peak monoclonal usage in Florida, state sites alone used 35,000 doses per week," Khoury said.

Health officials said being able to order the monoclonal antibodies directly will help to save lives and alleviate the strain on hospitals.

Hospital Hallway
"If the state was able to directly order this from the manufacturer, there would be less barricades to receiving this lifesaving treatment and administering it,” said Khoury.

According to the latest U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, Florida received 3,216 doses of sotrovimab from the federal government. California received the most doses at 6,678, followed by Texas with 4,032 doses, and New York with 2,376 doses.

