Advertisement

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl.

Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Florida priest seeks forgiveness after fathering child
Search for 39 people continues after boat overturns off Fort Pierce
Study: Florida’s housing market among the nation’s most overvalued
How you can still get monoclonal antibody treatments in Florida

Latest News

Breast cancer survivors, their co-workers get ready for Saturday’s walk
FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says...
Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music
Breast cancer survivors and their co-workers get ready for Saturday’s walk
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House