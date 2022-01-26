Missing 10-year-old boy near West Palm Beach found safe
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities said Wednesday a missing 10-year-old boy in Palm Beach County has been found safe.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Casey Christopher Daniel was last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the Mallard’s Landing Apartment Complex, located at 1551 Quail Drive near West Palm Beach.
Daniel was a runaway, according to PBSO.
The School District of Palm Beach County tweeted Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. that Daniel "has been located and is safe."
No other details have been released.
