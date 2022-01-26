Pedestrian ID'd after fatal crash at Jog Rd. intersection

A 55-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a semi Wednesday morning in Palm Beach County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the incident happened at about 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and North Jog Road.

A pedestrian, identified as Richard M. Massa of West Palm Beach, was on the west side of Jog Road, about 335 feet south of Okeechobee Boulevard and exiting the CVS parking lot.

At the same time, a 2013 Peterbilt semi was turning southbound on North Jog Road from eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard.

Massa left the area of safety, not utilizing a nearby crosswalk, and began to walk into the path of the truck while pushing a shopping cart.

The sheriff's office said that the driver saw the pedestrian and began to steer his semi and 52-foot trailer to the left.

However, Massa continued to walk into the path of the truck and the trailer's passenger side hit the pedestrian.

Massa was pronounced dead at the scene.

A stretch of Jog Road was closed Wednesday morning while deputies investigated the fatal crash.

The driver was not hurt, and a sheriff's office incident report does not indicate that any charges will be filed in the case.

