$5,000 reward offered in shooting of endangered Key deer

Authorities are investigating after an endangered Key deer was shot in Florida and are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the incident.

Officials found the injured deer Thursday, Jan. 27, near Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key, just north of Key West. The deer was euthanized as a result of its injuries.

map.PNG

The intentionally killing of a Key deer can lead to a maximum of one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Key deer are protected under the Endangered Species Act, as well Florida state law.

According to a news release, officials will pay $5,000 if information in this deer’s shooting leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's 24-hour Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Tipsters also can email Tip@MyFWC.com or go online to MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert. They also can call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement at 786-236-2862.

For more information about Key deer, click here or here.



