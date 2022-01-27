Advertisement

Blame Canada for the arctic air this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong cold front is forecast to move down the Florida Peninsula across parts of South Florida this weekend bringing possible freezing temperatures.

"The cold outbreak rivals the cold of early January 2010," said WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

Weagle said anyone living in South Florida at the time remembers it well. Many unofficial reports and photos of snowflakes. Although very different from January 1977, when measurable snow was reported all the way to Miami.

The cold front is moving in Saturday, with possible record low temperatures.

Weagle said Sunday temperatures will be down to the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s.

"The record for West Palm Beach is 35 and Vero is 30 degrees. We could tie or break both," Weagle said.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

According to NOAA, the source region of the air mass following the front is from northern Canada and is expected to move directly southward from the Northern Plains into Florida.

The graphic below shows our weekend weather is currently over Baffin Island at the Arctic Circle and it's heading our way.

NOAA.PNG
NOAA.PNG

Northwest winds will stay in the 5 to 10 mph range Saturday night and Sunday morning and as high as 15 mph near the coasts. Factoring the wind, Sunday morning temperatures could be in the 20s around Lake Okeechobee and near 30 to the lower 30s elsewhere.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida priest seeks forgiveness after fathering child
Pedestrian ID'd after fatal crash at Jog Rd. intersection
Search for 39 people continues after boat overturns off Fort Pierce
Study: Florida’s housing market among the nation’s most overvalued

Latest News

HANDOUT: A monoclonal antibody treatment called Sotrovimab is proving to be effective against...
Florida health officials face hurdles with limited supply of monoclonal antibody from government
Breast cancer survivors, their co-workers get ready for Saturday’s walk
Breast cancer survivors and their co-workers get ready for Saturday’s walk
Doctor still seeing high cases of COVID-19 patients in Port St. Lucie