Blame Canada for the arctic air this weekend

A strong cold front is forecast to move down the Florida Peninsula across parts of South Florida this weekend bringing possible freezing temperatures.

"The cold outbreak rivals the cold of early January 2010," said WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

Weagle said anyone living in South Florida at the time remembers it well. Many unofficial reports and photos of snowflakes. Although very different from January 1977, when measurable snow was reported all the way to Miami.

The cold front is moving in Saturday, with possible record low temperatures.

Weagle said Sunday temperatures will be down to the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s.

"The record for West Palm Beach is 35 and Vero is 30 degrees. We could tie or break both," Weagle said.

According to NOAA, the source region of the air mass following the front is from northern Canada and is expected to move directly southward from the Northern Plains into Florida.

The graphic below shows our weekend weather is currently over Baffin Island at the Arctic Circle and it's heading our way.

Northwest winds will stay in the 5 to 10 mph range Saturday night and Sunday morning and as high as 15 mph near the coasts. Factoring the wind, Sunday morning temperatures could be in the 20s around Lake Okeechobee and near 30 to the lower 30s elsewhere.

