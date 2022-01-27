Children's theater worker uploaded child porn to Snapchat, police say

Police said a Boynton Beach man who was working with a children's theater company shared child pornography on the social media app Snapchat.

Chase Walker, 22, was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Ocoee by the U.S. Marshals Florida Fugitive Task Force.

According to his arrest report, Walker uploaded a video to Snapchat on Aug. 4, 2021 that showed a child between the ages of 8 and 10 engaged in a sexual act. The video was flagged by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A forensic search revealed the video had taken place at Walker's home on Lady Beverlee Court in Boynton Beach, the arrest report said.

Police in Sarasota made contact with Walker on Nov. 4 when he was working as "acting apprentice" with a children's theater company.

Walker told police he did not have Snapchat anymore after being kicked off because of the video.

"Chase confirmed the sharing of nude photos back and forth online and provided that he fantasizes about young children in a sexual manner," the arrest report stated.

According to investigators, Walker admitted to having child pornography on his phone in the past, but said he had deleted it all. Walker added "he gets his child pornography from Twitter," the arrest report said.

Police showed Walker an image of the boy in the video, and Walker said "he believes that is the child he was talking to online."

"When asked directly if he fantasized about this young boy Chase said, Yes," the arrest report said.

Walker said he met the child on Omegle.

Walker is under arrest for viewing of child pornography. He's currently being held without bond in the Orange County Jail in Orlando.

