Advertisement

Coast Guard to provide update on search for 38 missing boaters

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Coast Guard will provide an update Thursday afternoon regarding the all-out search for 38 missing boaters — believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation — off the Florida Coast.

A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Miami Beach.

Members of the Coast Guard and U.S. Department of Homeland Security will deliver new information about the search and rescue mission, along with the smuggling case.

The Coast Guard tweeted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday that "air and surface crews continue to search for the missing 38 people off Florida coast."

RELATED: Florida captain credited with rescuing man stranded in ocean after boat capsizes

Officials said the 25-foot boat capsized in severe weather shortly after leaving Bimini, Bahamas Saturday night.

39 people were on board, and at least one body has been recovered.

A commercial mariner rescued a man Tuesday morning 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet after he saw the boater clinging to the overturned vessel. He was taken to the hospital where he's now in stable condition.

Coast Guard officials said Wednesday a debris field has been located that includes items consistent with a large number of people being on the boat.

The Coast Guard said the boat was part of a human smuggling operation and Homeland Security is now investigating that aspect of the case.

"This event occurred in a normal route for human smuggling from the Bahamas into the southeast U.S.," Coast Guard Commander Jo-Ann Burdian said.

Officials have not given a time frame for how long the search may last, only saying that crews are "exhausting our search efforts."

"We can't search forever," Burdian said. "Those are difficult and complex decisions, understanding there are human lives at stake."

Burdian said if family members believe their loved ones were on the capsized boat, they should call the U.S. Coast Guard Miami Sector at 305-535-4300.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida priest seeks forgiveness after fathering child
Pedestrian ID’d after fatal crash at Jog Rd. intersection
New Florida resident says she was duped by moving company
Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. Lucie County
Study: Florida’s housing market among the nation’s most overvalued

Latest News

A Florida boat captain is being credited with saving a man lost at sea off the coast of Fort...
Florida captain credited with rescuing man stranded in ocean
Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of jury duty scams
PBC school district to receive $1 million grant for violence prevention programs
Coast Guard intercepts 191 Haitians off Bahamas coast