Firefighters conduct training at Treasure Coast International Airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Firefighters in St. Lucie County are holding training exercises Thursday at the Treasure Coast International Airport and Business Park.

The fire training will involve a mobile aircraft training unit with the St. Lucie County Fire District and Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Station 4.

The purpose of the exercise is to meet annual Federal Aviation Administration and National Fire Protection Association training standards and allow for a realistic training environment for airport firefighters.

Training began on the terminal ramp at 9 a.m. and will run throughout the day.

WPTV reporter Meghan McRoberts is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

