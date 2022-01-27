Advertisement

Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of jury duty scams

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A new scam is making its way across Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody's office received has reports about jury duty scams and made an announcement on Tuesday.

The scam happened in five counties: Citrus, Polk, Collier, Lake and St. John. However, there are no known cases in the West Palm Beach or Treasure Coast areas. The scam usually involves someone calling to claim you missed jury duty and have to pay a fine.

“This is disgraceful. There are few civic duties as important to our judicial system as serving on a jury, and as a former judge I'm livid that anyone would exploit this honorable process to scare citizens into paying a ransom,” said Moody.

There are two ways to tell if you're being scammed. A summons for jury duty will come in the mail. You won't be notified by a phone call or e-mail and you can also contact your local court clerk to verify.

