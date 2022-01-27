Advertisement

Hurricanes stun Hokies with half-court shot at buzzer

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Kameron McGusty had 19 points to lead five Miami players scoring in double figures and Charlie Moore hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to help the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 78-75.

Jordan Miller scored 18 points and Moore finished with 13.

Isaiah Wong and Sam Waardenburg added 12 points apiece for Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC).

Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-point shot for Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left before Moore banked in a runner as time expired.

Keve Aluma had 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-10, 2-7) while Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne and Darius Maddox scored 13 apiece.

With the win, the Hurricanes regained sole possession of the Atlantic Coast Conference after Florida State (13-6) was pounded Wednesday night at Georgia Tech (9-10) by a score of 75-61.

Miami takes on the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Saturday at noon.

