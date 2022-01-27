IRC deputies searching for missing 8-year-old boy, mother interfering with custody

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy and his mother who they say has now an active felony warrant issued for her arrest on a charge of interfering with the custody of a parent.

The boy, Dayton Breaud, is believed to be with his mother, Tabitha Breaud, 37, who was supposed to surrender the child to his father on Jan. 25. and failed to do so, deputies said.

Dayton is described as 4 1/2 feet tall weighing between 60 and 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Breaud might be driving one of her boyfriend's vehicles, possibly a gray 2007 Honda 4-door Florida tag 38AHHL or a white 1998 Subaru station wagon with Florida tag BPTD32.

Anyone with information regarding the Breauds’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Det. Daugherty at 772-978-6163 or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

