Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Florida priest seeks forgiveness after fathering child
Pedestrian ID’d after fatal crash at Jog Rd. intersection
New Florida resident says she was duped by moving company
Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. Lucie County
FL Attorney General Ashley Moody
Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of jury duty scams

Latest News

Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a...
Baltimore firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
PETA calls for retirement of Punxsutawney Phil, suggests tree as replacement
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties