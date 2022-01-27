PBC school district to receive $1 million grant for violence prevention programs

Palm Beach County school district will receive federal grants to help stop school violence.

Representative Lois Frankel announced the distribution of funds on Tuesday.

Thank you to @RepLoisFrankel for helping @pbcsd secure a $1 million mental health grant from the federal government for our schools. The funds will support evidence-based mental health programs to reduce violence in schools. @561Sdpbc @alexandriayala Marcia Andrews pic.twitter.com/709wisgIdo — The School District of Palm Beach County (@pbcsd) January 26, 2022

The district will use the nearly $1 million on evidence-based mental health programs.

Staff will be trained to educate students on how to identify, understand, and respond to warning signs and symptoms of violent behavior in themselves and others.

