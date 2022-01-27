Advertisement

PBC school district to receive $1 million grant for violence prevention programs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County school district will receive federal grants to help stop school violence.

Representative Lois Frankel announced the distribution of funds on Tuesday.

The district will use the nearly $1 million on evidence-based mental health programs.

Staff will be trained to educate students on how to identify, understand, and respond to warning signs and symptoms of violent behavior in themselves and others.

