South Florida Holocaust museum will now be seen around the world

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust, and one museum in South Florida is furthering their efforts to preserve the stories of those who survived.

The Holocaust Documentation & Education Center has more than 2,300 Holocaust eyewitness testimonies. Thier mission is to preserve the stories from Holocaust survivors, which is why they are now partnering with the Steven Spielberg Foundation to put the stories into an archive to be read all over the world.

The testimonies range from rescuers to the horrific, but inspiring stories of survivors. Interviews dive into their experience before, during and after the Holocaust and range from 1-6 hours.

The President of the non-profit Rositta Kenigsberg says the stories are especially important to share in light of the recent distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Miami Beach.

"We've experienced an incident here again a couple days ago with antisemitic flyers distributed by neo-Nazi group. That same ground was here a couple months ago marching," Kenigsberg said. "All these acts of hate, violence and antisemitism will only make us stronger."

The Holocaust Documentation & Education Center was the first South Florida Holocaust Museum. With the new partnership with the Steven Spielberg Foundation, they will be one of the first Interactive Holocaust Museums in North America.

Tours can be booked Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults.

