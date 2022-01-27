Advertisement

South Florida Holocaust museum will now be seen around the world

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust, and one museum in South Florida is furthering their efforts to preserve the stories of those who survived.

The Holocaust Documentation & Education Center has more than 2,300 Holocaust eyewitness testimonies. Thier mission is to preserve the stories from Holocaust survivors, which is why they are now partnering with the Steven Spielberg Foundation to put the stories into an archive to be read all over the world.

The testimonies range from rescuers to the horrific, but inspiring stories of survivors. Interviews dive into their experience before, during and after the Holocaust and range from 1-6 hours.

The President of the non-profit Rositta Kenigsberg says the stories are especially important to share in light of the recent distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Miami Beach.

"We've experienced an incident here again a couple days ago with antisemitic flyers distributed by neo-Nazi group. That same ground was here a couple months ago marching," Kenigsberg said. "All these acts of hate, violence and antisemitism will only make us stronger."

The Holocaust Documentation & Education Center was the first South Florida Holocaust Museum. With the new partnership with the Steven Spielberg Foundation, they will be one of the first Interactive Holocaust Museums in North America.

Tours can be booked Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida priest seeks forgiveness after fathering child
Pedestrian ID'd after fatal crash at Jog Rd. intersection
New Florida resident says she was duped by moving company
Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. Lucie County
Study: Florida’s housing market among the nation’s most overvalued

Latest News

Florida captain credited with rescuing man stranded in the ocean
LGBTQ+ students address safety concerns to PBC school superintendent`
Hurricanes stun Hokies with half-court shot at buzzer
Wildlife artist says manatees flock to food behind art studio