Suspect identified in 2 Palm Beach smash-and-grab burglaries

A suspect has been identified in the 2 smash-and-grab burglaries of high-end luxury handbags from a Worth Avenue store in Palm Beach.

Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help with locating Damian Ricketts, 37.

Both burglaries occurred at the Only Authentics boutique, located at 325 Worth Ave, in the early morning hours of December 15 and December 25, 2021.

Police say approximately 17 luxury handbags were stolen during those two burglaries. The boutique sells handbags from high-end companies like Hermes and Chanel, some of them worth more than $100,000 each.

According to police, Rickets uses multiple aliases (Damien L. Ricketts, Dana Ricketts, and Damien Rickets) and is known to dress in both male and female clothing.

He is known to frequent Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation/Palm Beach Crime Watch is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Damien Ricketts.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can use the Palm Beach police anonymous tip line at 561-227-6464 or use the "report crime confidentially" button at www.palmbeachpolice.com.

