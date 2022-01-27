Volunteers needed for COVID-19 antibody treatment clinical trial in Palm Beach County

A research laboratory in Palm Beach County is looking for volunteers in a clinical trial of a preventive COVID-19 treatment.

JEM Research Institute, just north of JFK Medical Center, is conducting phase 1 clinical trials for a monoclonal antibody treatment where everyone will get the medication. No one will receive a placebo.

The medication being tested is meant to be preventative, unlike current COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments, which are administered to patients after they're infected.

Monoclonal antibodies are made in laboratories and are given to patients directly through an infusion. When administered promptly, they make it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm.

Volunteers need to be healthy and over the age of 18, but don't have to be vaccinated.

To sign up, click here or call 561-612-2803.

