Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'

The founder of a sports and dietary supplements retailer was sentenced Thursday to 54 months in prison for conspiring to sell illegal steroids and other products marketed as dietary supplements that were unlawful under federal law.

Court documents say Aaron Singerman, 41, of Delray Beach founded and operated Blackstone Labs LLC, a Boca Raton-based sports and dietary supplements retailer.

Singerman pleaded guilty, admitting in court to leading a conspiracy to sell the products through Blackstone labeled as "dietary supplements." The products were not approved by the FDA and were controlled substances.

According to court documents, Blackstone defrauded the FDA as part of the scheme. Singerman admitted to conspiring with others from 2012 through 2017, selling the illegal, unapproved drugs and lying to consumers by characterizing Blackstone products as safe and legal dietary supplements.

“Selling products labeled as dietary supplements that actually contain controlled substances and unapproved drugs is illegal and potentially dangerous,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice will work with its law enforcement partners to prosecute dietary supplement makers who ignore the law and disregard public safety for monetary gain.”

Documents show Singerman also admitted controlling a supplement manufacturer that fraudulently imported raw ingredients for their products from China. He also admitted selling products, such as synthetic stimulants DMAA and DMBA and the chemical picamilon, among others.

According to court documents, six other individuals and three other corporations pleaded guilty to charges related to the conspiracy.

In December of 2021, following a jury trial, a man named James Bocuzzi was convicted to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to defraud the FDA.

“Drug products that are disguised as dietary supplements can pose a risk to the health of U.S. consumers,” said Special Agent in Charge Justin C. Fielder of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA OCI) Miami Field Office. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who jeopardize public health.”

Singerman was also ordered to forfeit $2.9 million.

All 10 of the defendants involved in the conspiracy are scheduled to be sentenced in February.

