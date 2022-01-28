How to find free N95 masks

In an effort to slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant, starting Friday local pharmacies will be handing out free N95 masks.

The Biden Administration announced last week that it is distributing 400 million masks across the country.

Masks will be available at select stores including CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie, and Walmart.

Each person is limited to three masks, and they will only be available while supplies last. Additionally, delivery days vary for each of the participating locations, so some stores could be receiving their shipments next week.

The Biden Administration plans to have the program fully up and running in the beginning of February.

A full list of the participating locations can be found here.

This rollout of free N95 masks has been called the federal government's "largest deployment" yet.

The CDC recommend Americans wear well-fitting masks, which can include multiple layers of cloth masks, N95s, or K95's.

