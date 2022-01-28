Advertisement

How to find free N95 masks

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical School, displays two of the acceptable N95 face masks that are included in a COVID-19 vaccination policy in Jackson, Miss. On Friday, Oct. 15, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a 2018 study that looked at the effectiveness of N95 masks versus medical masks found that masks don’t stop the spread of viruses. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
In an effort to slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant, starting Friday local pharmacies will be handing out free N95 masks.

The Biden Administration announced last week that it is distributing 400 million masks across the country.

Masks will be available at select stores including CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie, and Walmart.

Each person is limited to three masks, and they will only be available while supplies last. Additionally, delivery days vary for each of the participating locations, so some stores could be receiving their shipments next week.

The Biden Administration plans to have the program fully up and running in the beginning of February.

A full list of the participating locations can be found here.

This rollout of free N95 masks has been called the federal government's "largest deployment" yet.

The CDC recommend Americans wear well-fitting masks, which can include multiple layers of cloth masks, N95s, or K95's.

