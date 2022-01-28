Advertisement

Man sentenced 10 years for giving teen girls drug-laced tea

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Okeechobee County man was sentenced Thursday after he was arrested last summer for concocting a drug-laced tea using mushrooms and giving it to two teenage girls.

Shawn Matthew Pyper, who was 47 years old at the time of the crime, will spend 10 years in prison.

The children said that they went into a nearby cow pasture to collect the mushrooms for Pyper. They said they filled up a plastic shopping bag with the mushrooms and then gave them to Pyper.

Investigations said Pyper then used a pot and stove to prepare the mushrooms into a tea, mixing in fruit-flavored Kool-Aid.

At the time of the arrest, Sheriff Noel Stephen said the 13-year-old girl's mother thought she was at a friend's house and the 14-year-old was a chronic runaway.

Pyper was found guilty on all eight counts, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Prosecutors said they were hoping a judge would sentence Pyper to a maximum 60-year sentence.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida residents prepare for frigid forecast
6 dead in rollover crash west of Delray Beach
Fla. police officer fired for improperly using Taser gun on man
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'

Latest News

Cold-weather shelter open in Martin County this weekend
Gov. Ron DeSantis reignites fight with White House
Facial coverings optional in Palm Beach County schools starting Monday
Organizations merge with The Arc of Palm Beach County
Death penalty sought for suspect in teen's killing