6 killed in rollover crash west of Delray Beach

Authorities said a 17-year-old boy suspected of driving under the influence caused a fatal crash late Thursday night west of Delray Beach that left six people dead.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the teen from Wellington was driving a 2019 BMW M5 "at a high rate of speed" around 11 p.m. in the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 441.

The teen — who investigators suspect was under the influence of "alcohol/drugs," according to a crash report — rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Rogue that had six people inside.

The impact caused the Rogue to head into a grass and dirt median where it flipped and rolled over before landing upside-down in the median.

PBSO said five people inside the Nissan Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene, while a sixth was taken to Delray Medical Center and passed away.

Authorities identified the deceased Friday evening. The Nissan driver has been identified as Mirlaine Julceus, 44, of West Palm Beach. The passengers in the vehicle were identified as follow:

Filiaine Dieu, 45, of Lake Worth

Vanice Percina, 29, of West Palm Beach

Marie Louis of Wellington (age unavailable)

Remize Michel, 53, of Palm Springs

Next of kin has not yet been completed for one of the victims.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The 14000 block of U.S. 441 in west Delray Beach, the site of a deadly crash on Jan. 27, 2022.

WPTV spoke over the phone Friday to the father of the teen, who said he and his wife were with their son all night Thursday until about 30 minutes before the crash.

During the family's time together, the father said no alcohol was consumed.

The father added that Friday morning a crash investigator requested to preserve the teen's toxicology blood work.

PBSO deputies are investigating the incident.

Thursday's crash was one of the deadliest in Palm Beach County over the last several decades. Other notable ones include:

Feb. 23, 1996: Five middle schoolers died when the teen driver of a vehicle lost control in west Boca Raton. The driver, Nicholas Copertino, served 13 years in prison.

Jun 4, 1999: Six retirees died when their vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light in front of the Whisper Walk community in Boca Raton. The driver, advertising executive Robert Caratelli, served 15 years in prison.

May 30, 2021: Five people died, including three teens, when a speeding car flipped and crashed on top of another in the Boca Del Mar development west of Boca Raton. The driver who caused the wreck was among the dead.

