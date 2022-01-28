Proposed project hopes to bring more affordable housing to Delray Beach

Finding affordable housing continues to be an issue throughout South Florida.

Now, organizations in Delray Beach are hoping to build homes for lower-income families.

"Having affordable housing would really help a lot of the families here," said Amura Powell a Delray Beach native. "There's families that have four families under one roof cause there's literally no place else without paying an arm and a leg."

Powell recently moved back from college but after nearly 2 months of searching, he still hasn't found a place to live in Delray Beach.

"Making a bunch of calls getting outrageous numbers and I'm not comfortable paying that much for a closet," said Powell.

Powell works at a local children's center in Delray Beach but lives in West Palm Beach.

He said a lot of his childhood friends have moved away because of the cost.

"If I could find housing here, I would be closer to some of the students I would probably see some of the students in passing a little more often making it more of an actual community," said Powell.

That's why there's a proposal to create an affordable housing complex called Island Cove, a 2-story 60-unit apartment community.

It would be north along SW 10th Street, East of I-95 just south of the Village Square apartments.

"We have a huge need for affordable housing, please don't close the doors on us because you're closing your doors on your residents, a lot of those are already homeless sleeping in their cars," Jakeleen Fernandez the Vice President for the Delray Housing Group.

On Wednesday, developers and members of the Delray Beach Housing Authority met with city leaders, who said the houses would prioritize theirs over the 1-thousand person waiting list.

Forty-two units will be for very low income, under 60 AMI, 18 units for low income.

Preference will go to "hometown heroes."

Eighteen, 30% of the units, at 70% and 80% AMI for local teachers, firefighters, EMT's, police officers, and nurses within the Delray Beach limits.

"We don't want to push our families out of Delray. We want to bring them back to Delray and we need them to live in affordable housing," Shirley Erazo the president & CEO of the Delray Beach Housing Authority.

City leaders motioned to postpone a decision to their next meeting, giving developers a chance to adjust some final details on the project.

Among the issues, is room for more parking.

Scripps Only Content 2022