Querrey among qualifying field for Delray Beach Open

Sam Querrey of the U.S.plays a backhand return to during his first round match against Lorenzo...
Sam Querrey of the U.S.plays a backhand return to during his first round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Delray Beach Open champion Sam Querrey is among the qualifying field for next month's tournament.

Querrey, a 10-time ATP Tour winner and former Wimbledon semifinalist, won the 2016 Delray Beach Open.

He'll be joined by a qualifying field that includes 17-year-old Delray Beach resident Victor Lilov, the Delray Beach Open announced Thursday.

Victor Lilov returns a shot to Samir Banerjee in the boys' singles final at the Wimbledon...
Victor Lilov returns a shot to Samir Banerjee in the boys' singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in London.

Other qualifying participants include Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has already claimed a singles title in 2022 and has advanced to the Australian Open doubles final with fellow Delray Beach Open participant Nick Kyrgios.

The two-round qualifying tournament gives players whose ATP Tour ranking didn't merit automatic qualifying the chance to earn their way into the 28-player field.

Qualifying takes place Feb. 12-13 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Three former Delray Beach Open champions -- Reilly Opelka (2020), Frances Tiafoe (2018) and Kevin Anderson (2012) -- are in the main draw.

The Delray Beach Open takes place Feb. 11-20.

