SpaceX scrubs launch of Falcon 9 Friday due to weather conditions

UPDATE:

Another attempt at launching an Italian Earth-observation satellite to orbit Friday has failed due to inclement weather.

SpaceX is now targeting the launch for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6:11 p.m.

Standing down from today's launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 due to poor weather conditions at the launch site tonight; next opportunity is tomorrow, January 29 at 6:11 p.m. EST — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 28, 2022

EARLIER STORY:

SpaceX will attempt to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite to orbit Friday, after a scrub on Thursday due to unacceptable weather.

"Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Friday, January 28 at 6:11 p.m. EST for launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2," SpaceX tweeted.

The fourth Falcon 9 flight of the year is scheduled for liftoff at 6:11 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Force Station.

According to the U.S. Space Force Delta 45 forecast the weather outlook for Friday is similar to the day before with thick clouds and upper-level wind.

Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Friday, January 28 at 6:11 p.m. EST for launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 27, 2022

Scripps Only Content 2022