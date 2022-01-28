Advertisement

SpaceX scrubs launch of Falcon 9 Friday due to weather conditions

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral,...
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE:

Another attempt at launching an Italian Earth-observation satellite to orbit Friday has failed due to inclement weather.

SpaceX is now targeting the launch for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6:11 p.m.

EARLIER STORY:

SpaceX will attempt to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite to orbit Friday, after a scrub on Thursday due to unacceptable weather.

"Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Friday, January 28 at 6:11 p.m. EST for launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2," SpaceX tweeted.

The fourth Falcon 9 flight of the year is scheduled for liftoff at 6:11 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Force Station.

According to the U.S. Space Force Delta 45 forecast the weather outlook for Friday is similar to the day before with thick clouds and upper-level wind.

