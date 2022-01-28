Advertisement

Death penalty sought for suspect in teen's killing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the man charged in the killing of a Palm Beach Gardens teenager.

The state has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Semmie Williams Jr., who appeared in court Friday on a new charge of corruption by threats against a public official.

It stems from an alleged incident that occurred in December while deputies were booking him into the main Palm Beach County jail.

Contact 5 was the first to report on the early morning altercation that left Williams with a gash on his forehead.

It happened just hours after Williams was arrested in Miami on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Nov. 15 stabbing death of Ryan Rogers near the Alton neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens.

A picture of Ryan Rogers serves as a backdrop at a Palm Beach Gardens Police Department news...
A picture of Ryan Rogers serves as a backdrop at a Palm Beach Gardens Police Department news conference, Dec. 2, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

According to a probable cause affidavit by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a corrections deputy asked Williams if he was aware of his charges.

"Yes, murder, and that's what they get for giving Black people syphilis," Williams answered, according to the deputy.

The deputy also claimed that Williams then raised his voice and said, "Yeah, I killed that mother (expletive) and I'll kill you too. Are you the mother (expletive) judge?"

Williams, who later denied making the comments, is accused of tensing up and walking away from the deputy, who then took Williams face-down to the floor during a tussle.

This photograph shows a cut to Semmie Williams Jr.'s head after a scuffle with deputies at the...
This photograph shows a cut to Semmie Williams Jr.'s head after a scuffle with deputies at the main Palm Beach County jail.

"I was going to beat your ass if they didn't help," Williams told the deputy, the affidavit said.

In court Friday, Williams asked the judge a question but was stopped by his attorney.

WATCH: Semmie Williams Jr. asks judge question in court

Semmie Williams Jr. asks judge question in court

"Um, yeah, do they have that on camera?" Williams asked.

A judge earlier this month denied the public defender's request for a gag order in Williams' murder case.

He's being held in jail without bond on the murder charge.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida residents prepare for frigid forecast
6 dead in rollover crash west of Delray Beach
Fla. police officer fired for improperly using Taser gun on man
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'

Latest News

Cold-weather shelter open in Martin County this weekend
Gov. Ron DeSantis reignites fight with White House
Facial coverings optional in Palm Beach County schools starting Monday
Organizations merge with The Arc of Palm Beach County
Death penalty sought for suspect in teen's killing