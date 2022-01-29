Advertisement

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Police in Stuart are investigating a fatal shooting.

Stuart police responded to a dispute between neighbors on Saturday afternoon.

During the dispute, one of the neighbors was shot and died as a result of his injuries at a trauma center.

The investigation is active and detectives are on scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

