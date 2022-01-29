Advertisement

Cold weather shelters open again Sunday night in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County will again open cold weather shelters starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 and will close as necessary based on weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting a temperature of 40°F and a wind chill lower than 35°F for at least four hours in Palm Beach County.

RELATED: Tips for Florida residents on how to prepare for freezing temperatures

In order to protect those seeking refuge from the cold during the overnight period, the Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan for all of Palm Beach County.

Locations include:

Therapeutic Recreation Center
2728 Lake Worth Road
Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461

Belle Glade Intake Center
341 N.W. 11th Street
Belle Glade, FL 33430

Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pickups to the established routes at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For the Lake Worth Beach location, the pickup location is Phil Foster Park, 900 Blue Heron Blvd. in Riviera Beach, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Riviera Beach police officers have been provided blankets and will be actively searching for homeless people and providing them with details about the shelter. Should they refuse, they will be offered a blanket.

For more information on cold weather shelters or bus pickups, visit discover.pbcgov.org.

You can reach the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management at 561-712-6400 .

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
6 killed in rollover crash west of Delray Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis reignites fight with White House

Latest News

Safety tips for cold nights
People enjoy the outdoors as temperatures drop on the Treasure Coast
More Than Pink walk returns to West Palm Beach after 2 years
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Woman killed, girl seriously injured in Okeechobee Co. crash
1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors